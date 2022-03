Doug Edart of St. Peter’s celebrates after winning a college basketball game against Purdue of St. Peter’s , [+] In the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Associated Press



Peters University, a small college in Jersey City, NJ Now that few people had heard of before this month, is no longer a national sensation because of the success of the men’s basketball team in the NCAA Tournament. has been made. ,

On Friday night in Philadelphia, Peacock continued his magical run at the Wells Fargo Center, upset Purdue, 67-64. Seeding the teams in 1979, he became the first No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight since the tournament began.

So far sant…