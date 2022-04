film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ It officially premieres on May 5, with a special preview ceremony on May 4 in Latin America, so this Wednesday, April 6, pre-sales for the long-awaited production began.

Hours after ticket purchases were enabled, CinePlanet, Cinemark and . the server Cinepolismajor movie theater chains Peru, Mexico And other countries collapsed due to the large number of users queuing up in virtual queues to get tickets.