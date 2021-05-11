Cintas Among Today’s Top Buys As Tech Stocks Continue To Fall Behind – Forbes

getty

Tech’s bloody sell-off continued for another day. Since February, it’s been a very rough go for high-growth tech stocks, especially those that were big winners in 2020, or SPACs. Big Tech stocks were all heavily in the red once again. Apple AAPL fell more than 2%, and Facebook, Alphabet, and Amazon AMZN all dropped more than 1%. Tesla TSLA shares also fell nearly 4% and briefly dipped below $600. Thus far, May has depicted the vast rotation we have seen in the market. The Nasdaq NDAQ is down 4%, while the Dow is up 2.5% month-to-date. On Tuesday, the Dow fell 340 points, the S&P 500 dipped 1.1%, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.2%. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.

Sign up for the free Forbes AI Investor newsletter here to join an exclusive AI investing community and get premium investing ideas before markets open.

Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Our first Top Buy today is Cintas Corp CTAS . Cintas provides specialized services to businesses, and designs, manufactures and implements corporate identity uniform programs and provides entrance mats, restroom cleaning and supplies, tile and carpet cleaning, promotional products, first aid, safety, and fire protection products and services. Our AI systems rated Cintas B in Technicals, B in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed up 0.02% to $360.74 on volume of 577,080 vs its 10-day price average of $351.32 and its 22-day price average of $350.61, and is up 4.99% for the year. Revenue grew by 6.54% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 6.3% in the last fiscal year and grew by 25.61% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 12.69% in the last fiscal year and grew by 20.78% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $7085.12M in the last fiscal year compared to $6476.63M three years ago, Operating Income was $1171.92M in the last fiscal year compared to $991.73M three years ago, EPS was $8.11 in the last fiscal year compared to $7.56 three years ago, and ROE was 28.1% in the last year compared to 29.47% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 6.59% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 35.62.

MORE FROM FORBESCintas (CTAS)

Simple moving average of Cintas Corp (CTAS) stock charts

MORE FOR YOU

Fedex Corp (FDX)

Fedex Corp is our second Top Buy today. FedEx is a delivery and logistics giant whose importance cannot be overstated due to surging growth and increased demand for e-commerce. Our AI systems rated Fedex C in Technicals, A in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.72% to $309.27 on volume of 1,733,648 vs its 10-day price average of $301.16 and its 22-day price average of $291.74, and is up 22.15% for the year. Revenue grew by 13.78% in the last fiscal year and grew by 20.32% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 77.33% in the last fiscal year, and EPS grew by 131.77% in the last fiscal year. Revenue was $69217.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $65450.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $2730.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $5460.0M three years ago, EPS was $4.9 in the last fiscal year compared to $16.79 three years ago, and ROE was 7.13% in the last year compared to 25.77% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 4.35% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 16.52.

MORE FROM FORBESFedEx (FDX)

Simple moving average of Fedex Corp (FDX) stock charts

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is our next Top Buy. Hill-Rom Holdings has been an innovator and global leader in medical technology for over 100 years. Our AI systems rated the company A in Technicals, C in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 0.8% to $109.27 on volume of 235,141 vs its 10-day price average of $111.45 and its 22-day price average of $112.88, and is up 11.52% for the year. Revenue grew by 3.29% in the last fiscal year and grew by 4.49% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 13.47% in the last fiscal year and grew by 20.5% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 26.83% in the last fiscal year and grew by 12.89% over the last three fiscal years Revenue was $2881.0M in the last fiscal year compared to $2848.0M three years ago, Operating Income was $404.6M in the last fiscal year compared to $381.0M three years ago, EPS was $3.32 in the last fiscal year compared to $3.73 three years ago, and ROE was 13.52% in the last year compared to 16.93% three years ago. The stock is also trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 18.65.

MORE FROM FORBESHill-Rom Holdings (HRC)

Simple moving average of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) stock charts

Polaris Inc (PII)

Polaris Inc is our fourth Top Buy today. Polaris Inc. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing powersports vehicles. Our AI systems rated the company C in Technicals, A in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and A in Quality Value. The stock closed down 2.26% to $141.26 on volume of 516,271 vs its 10-day price average of $141.39 and its 22-day price average of $142.65, and is up 47.59% for the year. Revenue grew by 7.63% in the last fiscal year and grew by 24.08% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 30.21% in the last fiscal year and grew by 58.02% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by 110.6% in the last fiscal year. Revenue was $7108.3M in the last fiscal year compared to $6165.9M three years ago, Operating Income was $591.5M in the last fiscal year compared to $487.4M three years ago, EPS was $1.99 in the last fiscal year compared to $5.24 three years ago, and ROE was 11.09% in the last year compared to 37.28% three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 1.22% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 15.22.

MORE FROM FORBESPolaris Inc. (PII)

Simple moving average of Polaris Inc (PII) stock charts

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co is our final Top Buy today. Vertiv Holdings is a provider of equipment and services for data centers. The company has a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Our AI systems rated the network A in Technicals, C in Growth, B in Low Volatility Momentum, and B in Quality Value. The stock closed down 1.35% to $22.7 on volume of 1,814,986 vs its 10-day price average of $22.89 and its 22-day price average of $22.4, and is up 22.57% for the year. Revenue grew by 4.6% in the last fiscal year and grew by 6.68% over the last three fiscal years, Operating Income grew by 25.84% in the last fiscal year and grew by 765.84% over the last three fiscal years, and EPS grew by -75.57% in the last fiscal year and grew by -90.15% over the last three fiscal years. Revenue was $4370.6M in the last fiscal year compared to $4285.6M three years ago, Operating Income was $334.4M in the last fiscal year compared to $48.6M three years ago, and EPS was $(1.07) in the last fiscal year compared to $(2.66) three years ago. Forward 12M Revenue is expected to grow by 0.64% over the next 12 months, and the stock is trading with a Forward 12M P/E of 20.25.

MORE FROM FORBESVertiv Holdings (VRT)

Simple moving average of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock charts

Liked what you read? Sign up for our free Forbes AI Investor Newsletter here to get AI driven investing ideas weekly. For a limited time, subscribers can join an exclusive slack group to get these ideas before markets open.