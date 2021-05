RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Cisco is acquiring communications technology firm Sedona Systems in a deal reportedly worth $100 million.

Sedona is based in California.

The key to the deal is Sedona’s NetFusion platform which is designed to optimize, simplify and automate network control.

The deal was announced Tuesday.

Calcalist, a business news site, reported the deal to be worth $100 million.

Cisco operates one of its largest corporate campuses in RTP.

