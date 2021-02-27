Citadel vs. Mercer Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Seedle Bulldogs vs. Mercer Bear Prediction and preview of FCS spring football game.
Bastion vs Mercer Broadcasting
Date: Saturday, 2 February 27
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Five Star Stadium, Macon, GA
Network: ESPN +
Citadel (0-0) vs Mercer (0-1) Game Preview
Why the stronghold will win
The Bulldogs could be 0–4s in their limited-time finale, but it dealt a blow.
This is the stronghold – you know what you are going to get. It runs the ball very well, it makes a big deep pass when it decides to throw it, and it plays the ball perfectly with its triple option attack.
O what it will do, and Willie Eubanks – one of the best linebackers in FCS – leads a defense that should be able to stop Mercer from closing, but …
Why would mercer win
The Beers saw a dangerous ground game last week and could accelerate.
He did his part – for the most part – in a 31–14 loss against a superb Wafford team, and also got his own running game.
The passing attack needs to be more consistent and accurate – O just can’t move the chain forward – and the turnover has to stop once the turnover margin is -3. However, the team suffered a loss, but made a good score in the first half, but…
What is going to happen
The stronghold will have the ball for about 35 minutes with the game going on from the start. There is enough growing talent on Mercer to expect a good game, but the Bulldogs continue to roll in a systematic win.
Stronghold vs mercer prediction, line
Citadel 34, Mercer 26
Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5
