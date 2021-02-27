LATEST

Citadel vs. Mercer Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Posted on
Citadel vs. Mercer Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Seedle Bulldogs vs. Mercer Bear Prediction and preview of FCS spring football game.

Bastion vs Mercer Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Five Star Stadium, Macon, GA
Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Citadel (0-0) vs Mercer (0-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Go to BetMGM

Why the stronghold will win

The Bulldogs could be 0–4s in their limited-time finale, but it dealt a blow.

This is the stronghold – you know what you are going to get. It runs the ball very well, it makes a big deep pass when it decides to throw it, and it plays the ball perfectly with its triple option attack.

O what it will do, and Willie Eubanks – one of the best linebackers in FCS – leads a defense that should be able to stop Mercer from closing, but …

Why would mercer win

The Beers saw a dangerous ground game last week and could accelerate.

He did his part – for the most part – in a 31–14 loss against a superb Wafford team, and also got his own running game.

The passing attack needs to be more consistent and accurate – O just can’t move the chain forward – and the turnover has to stop once the turnover margin is -3. However, the team suffered a loss, but made a good score in the first half, but…

– Week 2 FCS Schedule, Game Preview

What is going to happen

The stronghold will have the ball for about 35 minutes with the game going on from the start. There is enough growing talent on Mercer to expect a good game, but the Bulldogs continue to roll in a systematic win.

Stronghold vs mercer prediction, line

Citadel 34, Mercer 26
Bet in college football with BetMGM
Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Stanley Tucci: Discovery of Italy
1: Clarisse

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });