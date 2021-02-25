Citadel vs. Mercer Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Seedle Bulldogs vs. Mercer Bears Prediction and FCS Spring Football Game Preview.

Bastion vs Mercer Broadcasting

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Five Star Stadium, Macon, GA

Network: ESPN +

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Citadel (0-0) vs Mercer (0-1) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on the NFL, Visit BetMGM

Why will the fortress win

The Bulldogs may be 0–4s at the end of their limited time, but this blow.

This is the stronghold – you know what you are going to get. It runs the ball very well, it makes a big deep pass when it decides to throw it, and it takes the ball completely with its triple option attack.

O what it will do, and Willie Eubanks – one of the best linebackers in FCS – leads a defense that should be able to stop Mercer from closing, but …

Why would mercer win

The Beers saw a dangerous ground game last week and could accelerate.

He did his part – for the most part – in a 31–14 loss against a superb Wafford team, and also got his own running game.

The passing attack needs to be more consistent and accurate – O just can’t move the chain forward – and the turnover has to stop once the turnover margin is -3. However, the team suffered a loss, but made a good score in the first half, but…

What is going to happen

The stronghold will have the ball for about 35 minutes with the game going on from the start. There is enough growing talent on Mercer to expect a good game, but the Bulldogs continue to roll in a systematic win.

Stronghold vs mercer prediction, line

Citadel 34, Mercer 26

Bet in college football with BetMGM

Row: Garh-4, O / U: 50.5

Must see rating: 3

5: Stanley Tucci: Italy’s quest

1: Clarisse