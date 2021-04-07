ENTERTAINMENT

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launched in India Check Specification Features Reviews Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launched in India

Citroen is all set to drive into India with the C5 aircraft and there’s no denying what this car’s nationality and heritage are. This would be quirky and stylish from the chevron logo on the nose that spans out to the drl and the split headlamp cluster to the quirky trapezoid air intakes in the lower bumper and the side of the doors. The air bump protective panels on the lower half of the doors and the distinctive rear LED lights with the four rectangles the C5 crosses are full of funky elements in their styling. It’s got a smart set of 18-inch alloys and C-shaped cups around on the window that adds the blues. The blackened pillars and roof give it a cool two-tone look and the rear with the black scoops stretching out the corners makes it look side and planted.

Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launched in India

On the inside, the Citroen C5 has valley-like straps stitched onto the dash with contoured lines and levels which are made of using plastic, leather, and fabric which is stylishly put together. The door panels have multiple layers and textures which makes it a nice-looking car. The switchgear is damped which gives premium look with the digital cluster with a large speedometer. There will a radio tunning dial that shows you the speed you do have the tachometer but it’s digital and there will be different modes that you can adapt this instrument cluster to the three different modes.

The seats are extremely comfortable with the high-density foam. There will be an 8-inch touchscreen with android auto and apple car play, air quality system cruise control auto lights and wipers, rear defogger tire pressure monitoring system electric tailgate. The boot space that Citroen does very well with the massive 580 liters boot that with the seats up and pushed fully back. Citroen will also offer a shine variant where you get three additional features the panoramic sunroof, LED lamps, and the electric hands-free tailgate.

C5 aircross will offer only one engine option a 2-liter four-cylinder diesel that has 177hp and quite a respectable 400nm of torque that mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine performance is strong which reaches 0-100 in 9.61 seconds. This car is not aimed at being an enthusiast’s delight, it is aimed at luxury, comfort, and leisurely driving. There are drive modes which are eco and sport were put in the sport make it sharpen responses marginally. The Citroen is slated to launch in April at an expected price of around 30 lakhs. To know more about this article stay connected to us.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
735
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
734
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
731
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
710
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
622
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
593
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
588
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top