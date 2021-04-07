Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Launched in India Check Specification Features Reviews Images

Citroen is all set to drive into India with the C5 aircraft and there’s no denying what this car’s nationality and heritage are. This would be quirky and stylish from the chevron logo on the nose that spans out to the drl and the split headlamp cluster to the quirky trapezoid air intakes in the lower bumper and the side of the doors. The air bump protective panels on the lower half of the doors and the distinctive rear LED lights with the four rectangles the C5 crosses are full of funky elements in their styling. It’s got a smart set of 18-inch alloys and C-shaped cups around on the window that adds the blues. The blackened pillars and roof give it a cool two-tone look and the rear with the black scoops stretching out the corners makes it look side and planted.

On the inside, the Citroen C5 has valley-like straps stitched onto the dash with contoured lines and levels which are made of using plastic, leather, and fabric which is stylishly put together. The door panels have multiple layers and textures which makes it a nice-looking car. The switchgear is damped which gives premium look with the digital cluster with a large speedometer. There will a radio tunning dial that shows you the speed you do have the tachometer but it’s digital and there will be different modes that you can adapt this instrument cluster to the three different modes.

The seats are extremely comfortable with the high-density foam. There will be an 8-inch touchscreen with android auto and apple car play, air quality system cruise control auto lights and wipers, rear defogger tire pressure monitoring system electric tailgate. The boot space that Citroen does very well with the massive 580 liters boot that with the seats up and pushed fully back. Citroen will also offer a shine variant where you get three additional features the panoramic sunroof, LED lamps, and the electric hands-free tailgate.

C5 aircross will offer only one engine option a 2-liter four-cylinder diesel that has 177hp and quite a respectable 400nm of torque that mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine performance is strong which reaches 0-100 in 9.61 seconds. This car is not aimed at being an enthusiast’s delight, it is aimed at luxury, comfort, and leisurely driving. There are drive modes which are eco and sport were put in the sport make it sharpen responses marginally. The Citroen is slated to launch in April at an expected price of around 30 lakhs. To know more about this article stay connected to us.