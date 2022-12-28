City defeats Leeds and Halland continues to shine

Manchester City defeated Leeds United 3-1 in the match that brought them together on Wednesday evening, in the 17th round of the English Premier League championship.

Roddy opened the scoring at Elland Road in the last minute of the first half.

Erling Haaland needed just six minutes after the restart to get back into the Premier League scoring lead.

Of course, one goal will not be enough for the Norwegian, and he scored his second and third goals in the match.

Thus, Erling strengthened his lead in the Premier League’s top scorer rankings, and raised his scoring tally to 20 goals.

The hosts tried to reduce the difference, and Stork scored a goal for Leeds in the 73rd minute.

what happened?

The danger of the heavenly team began from the first minute, as Haaland hit a dangerous ball that passed over the goalkeeper, but the Leeds defense took it out.

In the seventh minute, Riyad Mahrez sent the ball to Rico Louis, who passed it to De Bruyne on the edge of the penalty area and hit it hard, but it passed near the left post of the Leeds goal.

Gundogan came in the 20th minute to hit the ball hard from outside the penalty area, but it passed near the right post.

CITY+ | Subscribe to see exclusive content

In the 32nd minute, Mahrez sent a wonderful cross from the right to Grealish inside the penalty area, but he hit it over the Leeds goal.

City opened the scoring in the 46th minute, as De Bruyne came, who passed the ball to Rodrigo, then to Mahrez, who shot it, but the Leeds goalkeeper tackled it and returned to Rodrigo, who successfully converted it into the goal.

In the second half, Haaland soon strengthened the progress of the heavenly team, scoring the second goal in the 51st minute, after receiving a wonderful pass from Grealish.

This duo appeared again in the 64th minute to contribute to the third goal, as Jack passed the ball to Erling, who succeeded in turning it into a goal against Leeds.

City’s control continued in the atmosphere of the meeting, with attempts by the Leeds team to reduce the difference.

Strock scored the first goal for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

Lewis makes history

Lewis is the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester City at 18 years and 37 days, after Richard, 17 years and 317 days, against BlackBerry in May 2006.

Configuration:

LeedsMillier, Christensen (Eiling 65), Cooper (Llorente 72), Stork, Greenwood, Rocca (Farshaw Klitsch 65), Moreno (Gellhardt 72), Aronson (Derco 82), Genotino.

benches: Summerville, Jr., Harrison, Robles.

CityEderson, Lewis (Cancelo 68), Stones, Akanji, Aki, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez (Palmer 88), Haaland, Grealish (Foden 73).

benchesPhillips, Gomez, Laporte, Silva, Ortega, Walker.

What does the score mean?

Manchester City raised its score to 35 points, second in the league standings table, while Leeds United’s balance froze at 15 points, in fifteenth place.

Premier League

the team game Phase the balance Lost the A.A F.A points level recently 1 Arsenal



Arsenal 15 13 1 1 36 12 24 40 DWWWW 2 Manchester City



Man City 15 11 2 2 43 15 28 35 LWWWL 3 Newcastle United



Newcastle 16 9 6 1 32 11 21 33 WWWWW

man of the match

Rodrigo was awarded the best player of the match for his performance in the match.

what is next?

The English champions will face Everton in the match hosted by the Etihad Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the Premier League championship.

The confrontation will take place next Saturday, corresponding to the 31st of this month, at exactly six o’clock Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.