LATEST

City defeats Leeds and Halland continues to shine

Posted on

Manchester City defeated Leeds United 3-1 in the match that brought them together on Wednesday evening, in the 17th round of the English Premier League championship.

Roddy opened the scoring at Elland Road in the last minute of the first half.

Erling Haaland needed just six minutes after the restart to get back into the Premier League scoring lead.

Of course, one goal will not be enough for the Norwegian, and he scored his second and third goals in the match.

Thus, Erling strengthened his lead in the Premier League’s top scorer rankings, and raised his scoring tally to 20 goals.

The hosts tried to reduce the difference, and Stork scored a goal for Leeds in the 73rd minute.

what happened?

The danger of the heavenly team began from the first minute, as Haaland hit a dangerous ball that passed over the goalkeeper, but the Leeds defense took it out.

In the seventh minute, Riyad Mahrez sent the ball to Rico Louis, who passed it to De Bruyne on the edge of the penalty area and hit it hard, but it passed near the left post of the Leeds goal.

Gundogan came in the 20th minute to hit the ball hard from outside the penalty area, but it passed near the right post.

CITY+ | Subscribe to see exclusive content

In the 32nd minute, Mahrez sent a wonderful cross from the right to Grealish inside the penalty area, but he hit it over the Leeds goal.

City opened the scoring in the 46th minute, as De Bruyne came, who passed the ball to Rodrigo, then to Mahrez, who shot it, but the Leeds goalkeeper tackled it and returned to Rodrigo, who successfully converted it into the goal.

In the second half, Haaland soon strengthened the progress of the heavenly team, scoring the second goal in the 51st minute, after receiving a wonderful pass from Grealish.

This duo appeared again in the 64th minute to contribute to the third goal, as Jack passed the ball to Erling, who succeeded in turning it into a goal against Leeds.

City’s control continued in the atmosphere of the meeting, with attempts by the Leeds team to reduce the difference.

Strock scored the first goal for the hosts in the 73rd minute.

Lewis makes history

Lewis is the youngest player to start a Premier League match for Manchester City at 18 years and 37 days, after Richard, 17 years and 317 days, against BlackBerry in May 2006.

Configuration:

LeedsMillier, Christensen (Eiling 65), Cooper (Llorente 72), Stork, Greenwood, Rocca (Farshaw Klitsch 65), Moreno (Gellhardt 72), Aronson (Derco 82), Genotino.

benches: Summerville, Jr., Harrison, Robles.

CityEderson, Lewis (Cancelo 68), Stones, Akanji, Aki, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez (Palmer 88), Haaland, Grealish (Foden 73).

benchesPhillips, Gomez, Laporte, Silva, Ortega, Walker.

What does the score mean?

Manchester City raised its score to 35 points, second in the league standings table, while Leeds United’s balance froze at 15 points, in fifteenth place.

Premier League

1

Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsenal

15

13

1

1

36

12

24

40

DWWWW

2

Manchester City

Manchester City

Man City

15

11

2

2

43

15

28

35

LWWWL

3

Newcastle United FC

Newcastle United

Newcastle

16

9

6

1

32

11

21

33

WWWWW

Last updated: December 28, 2022

man of the match

Rodrigo was awarded the best player of the match for his performance in the match.

what is next?

The English champions will face Everton in the match hosted by the Etihad Stadium, as part of the 18th round of the Premier League championship.

The confrontation will take place next Saturday, corresponding to the 31st of this month, at exactly six o’clock Mecca Al-Mukarramah time.

News about Leeds v Man City”

De Bruyne: Foden has the magic touches

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that Phil Foden is one of the most talented footballers he has played with, and there is no limit to what he can achieve. Read more

Michael Brown: City’s fixture schedule will be good for the team

Former Manchester City player Michael Brown said the timing of City’s return during the festive period could be ideal to compete for the Premier League title. Read more

Guardiola: Haaland is getting better day by day

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland is improving day by day, after suffering an injury against Dortmund at the end of October. Read more

Guardiola: Haaland’s numbers are incredible

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Erling Haaland has not yet returned to his best levels after the Manchester City striker scored two goals during the team’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United. Read more

Summary: Leeds United 1-3 City

Watch the most important events in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory over Leeds United, in the match hosted by Elland Road Stadium, as part of the 17th round of the Premier League. Watch more

Lengthy summary: Leeds United 1-3 City

Watch a summary of Manchester City’s victory over Leeds United, 3 goals to 1, in the confrontation that brought them together on Wednesday evening, as part of the activities of the 17th round of the Premier League championship. Watch more

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

388
LATEST

Mbappe and Hakimi.. a distinguished friendship separated by the World Cup final – Kuwora
334
LATEST

A historic record for stationed in the World Cup – Koura
323
LATEST

Installing 4 giant screens to watch the match between Morocco and Portugal in the various arenas of Agadir – the Moroccan depth
best iphone editing best iphone editing
278
LATEST

These apps are best for editing photos/videos on iPhone
270
LATEST

"all my life".. The first comment from Harry Kane on the missed penalty kick in the World Cup – AlHadath event
264
LATEST

World Cup 2022: An expected confrontation between France and Morocco .. and Argentina sets a date with Croatia • France 24 – France 24 / FRANCE 24 English
251
LATEST

Moroccan street expectations for the outcome of the quarter-final match between Morocco and Portugal – Moroccan depth
251
LATEST

Portugal players: “Messi’s conspiracy” is the reason for our exit from the World Cup
250
LATEST

Turki Al-Sheikh announces a huge financial prize for whoever predicts the winning team at the World Cup in Qatar
248
LATEST

Messi is in the eye of the storm.. “an expected decision” due to the events of the Netherlands match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Categories

Contact Us

1612 Menlo Ave Los Angeles, CA 90006

Contact Number:
Phone: +(1) 721-205-3432

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top