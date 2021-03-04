ENTERTAINMENT

City of Ghosts: release date, crew, plot and trailer

If I tell you that some kids in your city have a ghost club? Your first thought would be some fancy dress kids who like ghosts and things like that. By the way, the Ghosts of Ghost Club takes you to the City of Ghosts through Los Angeles with the kids. These children do not dress up as ghosts, but talk to real ghosts and help them. Horrifying, isn’t it?

Release Date: City of Ghosts

The animation will be on the streaming giant, NetflixCity of Ghost will be available to viewers from 5 March 2021. Netflix never makes a failed bet. Let’s take a look at what is in the ghost town since yesterday.

Crew: City of Ghosts

Elizabeth Eto serves as an executive producer with Melissa Cobb. The cast includes August Nunz, Blue Champon and Kirikou Shai Muldrow. All three give voice to the characters of Zelda, Thomas and Eva. The voices are from actual Los Angeles residents. Some of the other voices include Honor Calderon, Michael Rein, and Angel Chipagua.

Box: ghost town

A group of children start a club called Ghost Club. They travel through the city and meet the ghosts of dead people. Children interview ghosts and solve their problems. All this ensures that they uncover the history of their city. From this we see that children are not afraid of ghosts.

While these children are solving problems in the city, sometimes one gets in trouble. Lucifer season 5 volume 2 Is in the pipeline, here we know everything about the thriller series.

Trailer: City of Ghosts

