LATEST

City Of Windsor’s ‘Sunshine List’ Of Those Who Made Over $100k In 2021 Released | windsoriteDOTca News

Posted on

The Government of Ontario has released its annual ‘Sunshine List’, officially known as Public Sector Wage Disclosures, listing Ontario public service and broader public sector employees who are expected to make $100,000 or more in 2021. was paid.

The published list is divided by employer according to the Public Sector Wage Disclosure Act 1996.

The Public Sector Wage Disclosure Act requires organizations that receive public funding from the province of Ontario, by March 31 of each year, to disclose the names, designations, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees to $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year. More is paid.

The section of the list for the City of Windsor’s 2021 tax year was released this afternoon with data…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

657
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
547
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
482
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
457
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
438
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
423
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
414
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
400
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
397
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top