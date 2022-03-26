City Of Windsor’s ‘Sunshine List’ Of Those Who Made Over $100k In 2021 Released | windsoriteDOTca News

The Government of Ontario has released its annual ‘Sunshine List’, officially known as Public Sector Wage Disclosures, listing Ontario public service and broader public sector employees who are expected to make $100,000 or more in 2021. was paid.

The published list is divided by employer according to the Public Sector Wage Disclosure Act 1996.

The Public Sector Wage Disclosure Act requires organizations that receive public funding from the province of Ontario, by March 31 of each year, to disclose the names, designations, salaries and total taxable benefits of employees to $100,000 or more in the previous calendar year. More is paid.

Article continues below local sponsor message

The section of the list for the City of Windsor’s 2021 tax year was released this afternoon with data…