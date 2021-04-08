LATEST

CJI Bobde calls unprecedented collegium meet | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
CJI Bobde calls unprecedented collegium meet | India News - Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented decision that would go against a long-standing convention, Chief Justice S A Bobde has scheduled Supreme Court collegium meetings on Thursday even after the President appointed Justice NV Ramana, the senior-most SC judge, as CJI designate.
CJI Bobde will retire on April 23. Justice Ramana was appointed on Tuesday as the next CJI and will take oath on April 24.
It is a convention that once the President appoints a CJI-designate, all files get routed through the next CJI and the incumbent refrains from holding collegium meetings to recommend appointment of judges to the SC or HCs, appointment of chief justices of HCs or transfers of HC judges.
Though CJI Bobde has convened collegium meetings, there is no guarantee that recommendations for appointment of people as SC judges, if at all made, would be honoured by the Union government.
Sources in the law ministry said the government may not accept the recommendations made by the collegium headed by CJI Bobde in breach of convention. Justice Bobde took oath as CJI on November 18, 2019, and will retire after a tenure of one year and five months.
Though many collegium meetings were held, differences of opinion among the CJI and member judges — Justices Ramana, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and AM Khanwilkar — prevented the CJI from recommending even a single name for appointment as SC judge.
As a result, the oldest vacancy in the SC, caused by Justice Ranjan Gogoi‘s retirement on November 17, 2019, has not yet been filled. Since then, four more judges — Justices Deepak Gupta, R Banu mathi, Arun Mishra and Indu Malhotra — have retired, taking the total vacancies in the SC to five.
Though the convention is against an incumbent CJI presiding over collegium meetings after the President has named his successor, CJI Bobde has decided to ignore it. If the government does not accept the recommendations, if any, made by the collegium on Thursday, then too CJI Bobde would become the only CJI to retire without appointing a single judge to the SC.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
740
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
740
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
737
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
730
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
717
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
716
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
675
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
631
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
598
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
593
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top