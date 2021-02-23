CKC Second Single: Soothing Melody – TheMiracleTech

Starring Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripathi in the lead roles, Chow Kabru Challaga is set for release on 19 March and the makers have stepped up the hype. Some time ago, the second single from the CKC audio album was unveiled by the makers.

Kadile Kalanadiga is a soothing melody. It is soothing and perfect as a raga. The drawable composition of Jacques Bejoy and the vocals of Gautam Bhardwaj and Shasha Tirupati are of top tier quality. Interestingly, the film’s director Kaushik Pegalapatti wrote the lyrics of the song with Sanere.

The love track between the on-screen duo is beautifully depicted through this raga. Kaushik Pegalapatti is produced by director Bani Vas and is currently in the final stages of production.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)