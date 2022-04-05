Claire Byrne to present RTE show from home as she isolates Covid-19 for the second time

Claire Byrne has been forced to present her RTE show from home once again due to COVID-19.

The Irish Mirror can reveal that the broadcaster is self-isolating and hosted its RT Radio One show TODAY with Claire Byrne remotely on Monday morning.

RTE has confirmed that the host will also present her current affairs TV show Claire Byrne Live from her home this evening.

An RT spokesperson told the Irish Daily Mirror: “Claire is presenting from afar because she is isolated.”

It comes two years after the presenter became one of the first high profile COVID cases in Ireland, when she first tested positive for the virus in March 2020.

Taking her TV show into a self-isolation ‘shed’ at the time, the presenter admitted that…