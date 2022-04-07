Claire Daly slams EU over sanctions on Russia and calls it a ‘tool’ of NATO

Irish MEP Claire Daly has attacked the EU for being NATO’s “equipment” and “military industrial complex”.

The Independents4Change MEP also accused the EU of engaging in “more war” to stop the war in Ukraine.

Dublin MEPs made comments to the European Parliament where MEPs were discussing the war on Ukraine.

Ms Daly added: “How is not selling Kerry Gold butter to Russia saving any Ukrainian lives? How is filthy fracked American gas going to stop the war? It certainly won’t because sanctions anywhere will ever Have not even succeeded in eliminating an army attack or achieving regime change.

“The European Union, instead of promoting peace and acting in the interests of the people of Europe, Ukrainians, EU citizens and yes, Russian citizens, …