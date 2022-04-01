Claire family claim €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot win

A Clare family syndicate had a truly life-changing week after walking into lottery headquarters and leaving with a check for an astonishing €30,928,078.
Winners received an incredible jackpot amount after purchasing their winning ticket at Larkin’s service station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary, in a draw on Friday, February 11.
The family acknowledged that the days and weeks following the life-changing draw were a mix of excitement, shock and joy, however, they did not immediately realize their good fortune.
“The draw was on Friday night, but we didn’t check our tickets directly, so we were completely oblivious to the big win in the beginning. Maybe two days ago we found out we had won the jackpot so you can imagine the range of emotions…
