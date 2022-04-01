Claire family claim €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot win

A Clare family syndicate had a truly life-changing week after walking into lottery headquarters and leaving with a check for an astonishing €30,928,078.

Winners received an incredible jackpot amount after purchasing their winning ticket at Larkin’s service station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary, in a draw on Friday, February 11.

The family acknowledged that the days and weeks following the life-changing draw were a mix of excitement, shock and joy, however, they did not immediately realize their good fortune.