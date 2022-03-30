Claire Sweeney says she made just £5,000 after selling her Mallorca home last year

Claire Sweeney reveals how she made less than £5,000 after her income dropped last year.

The Brookside star, 50, said her earnings fell in the lockdown as she was unable to perform on stage or screen. Instead, Claire had to live on the money she got after selling her house in Mallorca a year earlier.

Speaking about the tough times, The Sunday Times asked Claire how much she earned in 2021. She said: “Under £5,000. Our industry was destroyed. Thankfully I sold a house in Spain in 2019 so I was blessed to be able to sit in it comfortably.”

Read more:Paddy McGuinness Can’t Keep His Glory Over Autistic Son’s Milestone

“It was a big house in Mallorca that I bought in 2004 for €690,000 (£580,000). It broke my heart to sell but it was on its own…