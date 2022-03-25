Clarence Thomas’ Non-Recusal Might Have Also Hidden the Missing Mark Meadows Texts

As people were discussing in the comments, yesterday Vapo And CBS Revealed about the conversation between Ginny Thomas and Mark Meadows, which led to the rebellion. About 1% of Meadows’ texts were submitted on 6 January to a committee that included Ms. Thomas.

The messages, which do not directly reference Justice Thomas or the Supreme Court, show for the first time how Ginny Thomas has reached out to Trump’s inner circle to promote and guide the president’s strategy for reversing election results. – and how receptive and grateful Meadows said they had to take her advice. Among Thomas’s stated targets in the messages was for lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted incendiary and unsupported claims about the election, the “leader and face” of Trump’s legal…