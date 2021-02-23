ENTERTAINMENT

Clarity in the role of Varina Hussain for NTR’s film

In the last few days, there were reports that Bollywood actress Varina Hussain will be seen as the second female lead NTRUpcoming film. NTR, who plays one of the lead protagonists in RTR, will next do a film with Trivikram Srinivas. Varina Hussain is expected to play the second lead role of the film. But here is the truth.

There was speculation as the actress was in Hyderabad and posted a video saying that she would announce a surprising news very soon. Also in another video, a wall featured NTR. Therefore, everyone came to the conclusion that she is one of the female leaders.

However, the news is that the actress is playing the female lead role Kalyan RamThe next that is being produced under the NTR Arts banner.

