Clash Of NATO & Russian Fighters – NATO Jets Scrambled Four Times In 20 Days To Intercept Russian Warplanes – Reports

In the last 20 days, NATO jets have scrambled four times from a Romanian airbase to intercept Russian fighters heading into NATO territory along the Black Sea coast after taking off from Crimea.

The Russian jets were returned without trouble each time, but the flights pose a serious challenge to the military coalition, Airforce Magazine reported.

This comes as NATO members deploying more resources to strengthen their air defense. For instance, the United Kingdom stated on April 8 that two more RAF Typhoon jets joined the four already stationed in Romania.

The Typhoon fighters and Royal Air Force personnel have arrived in Romania to undertake the NATO Air Policing role in the Black Sea region. NATO’s Air Policing mission is known in Britain as Operation Biloxi.

