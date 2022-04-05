Clash of Styles between Simeone and Guardiola

The duel between Manchester City (the first in the Premier League) and Atletico Madrid (the third in La Liga) in the quarter-finals of the Champions League promises to be a great duel of strategy.

A duel of styles between Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City? ,I won’t waste a second on these silly debatesCitizens’ technicians are outraged. Still the question arises. And the answer is clearly yes. But knowing which is most effective remains another debate.

world of possession

In the Champions League, with an average of 41.4% possession, Atletico voluntarily leaves the ball to their opponents. And again, this figure is increased by the first two group matches where Colconeros dominated Porto and Milan, a meeting where they were reduced to ten…