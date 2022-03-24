Class, Character Background and Stat Guide

Tiny Tina Wonderlands is an action packed game and going into it, you will be surprised which class is right for you. gearbox software and 2K Games There’s a game custom-built for so many different play styles, but before you dive in and commit to a character, you’ve got to get the ground level.
to jump Tiny Tina Wonderlands You may have some questions.
“What character background is right for my class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?”
“How should I spend my Hero Points?”
“What are the best stats for my class?”
“What do my stats do?”
Well, we’ve got you covered!