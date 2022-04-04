Class flash from Pedri propels Barcelona into second place. LaLiga Santander 2021/2022

- 90+1′ – verb. Ousmane Dembele wears Nico Gonzalez
- 89′ – Yellow – Lucas Ocampo
- 88′ – Gill – Jesus Corona
- 86′ – Yellow – Gonzalo Montiel
- 86′ – Yellow – Gerard Pique
- 82′ – verb. Anthony Marshall Dorr Rafa Miro
- 82′ – Geel – Osman Dembele
- 82′ – Continuing. Karim Rekik by Ludwig Augustinson
- 81′ – Continuing. Memphis Depay by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
- 79′- verb. Nemanja Gudelaj Darwaza Yusuf N-Nesiri
- 79′ – verb. Jesus Navas do Gonzalo Montiel
- 74′ – Continuing. Frankie de Jong by Pablo Gavic
- 72′ – Goal – Pedri (1 – 0)
- 67′ – verb. eric lamella door jesus corona
- 61′ – Yellow – Sergio Busquets
La Liga Santander
Sevilla has also been hit by Barcelona’s crusher. Barcelona needed a brilliant flash from Pedri to maintain 3 points at home in the top match. Thanks for the win, Barcelona Sprint Over…
Read Full News