Class flash from Pedri propels Barcelona into second place. LaLiga Santander 2021/2022

Class flash from Pedri propels Barcelona into second place. LaLiga Santander 2021/2022

  2. 90+1′ – verb. Ousmane Dembele wears Nico Gonzalez
  3. 89′ – Yellow – Lucas Ocampo
  4. 88′ – Gill – Jesus Corona
  5. 86′ – Yellow – Gonzalo Montiel
  6. 86′ – Yellow – Gerard Pique
  7. 82′ – verb. Anthony Marshall Dorr Rafa Miro
  8. 82′ – Geel – Osman Dembele
  9. 82′ – Continuing. Karim Rekik by Ludwig Augustinson
  10. 81′ – Continuing. Memphis Depay by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  11. 79′- verb. Nemanja Gudelaj Darwaza Yusuf N-Nesiri
  12. 79′ – verb. Jesus Navas do Gonzalo Montiel
  13. 74′ – Continuing. Frankie de Jong by Pablo Gavic
  14. 72′ – Goal – Pedri (1 – 0)
  15. 67′ – verb. eric lamella door jesus corona
  16. 61′ – Yellow – Sergio Busquets

La Liga Santandermatch day 3003-04-2022 21:02

Sevilla has also been hit by Barcelona’s crusher. Barcelona needed a brilliant flash from Pedri to maintain 3 points at home in the top match. Thanks for the win, Barcelona Sprint Over…


Read Full News