Classic Olympia Vs. Cerro TODAY LIVE for the Copa Libertadores 2022 – Today’s game broadcast via ESPN 4, Star Plus and Facebook Watch | Paraguay | PE RMMD DTBN LBPosting Video | sports total

What time will Olympia and Cerro Porteo play for the Libertadores Cup?

According to the CONMEBOL schedule, the Copa Libertadores match between Cerro and Olympia will be played at the Defensoras del Chaco Stadium from 5:15 pm (local time).

If you are in Peru, the game will start at 5:15 pm.

If you are in Argentina, the game will start at 7:15 pm.

If you are in Chile, the game will start at 7:15 pm.

If you are in Uruguay, the game will start at 7:15 pm.

If you’re in Colombia, the game starts at 5:15 p.m.

If you are in Ecuador, the game will start at 5:15 pm.