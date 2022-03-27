Claudette Bradshaw, former MP and homeless advocate, dies at 72

Former MP Claudette Bradshaw, a tireless advocate for the homeless, has passed away. She was 72 years old.

Born and raised in Moncton, NB, Bradshaw spent much of his career at the forefront of the nonprofit sector in his community, addressing homelessness, mental health, and at-risk children and youth.

Bradshaw was known to have lung cancer. According to family members, he died on Saturday afternoon.

Bradshaw spent 10 years in federal politics, elected as a Liberal member for Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe.

He served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Cooperation, Minister responsible for Francophony, Minister of Labour, Minister of State and Minister responsible for Homelessness.

She also served as Secretary of State for Multiculturalism and the Status of Women.