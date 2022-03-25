Claudia Jessie on Bridgerton season 2, Eloise’s romance and that heartbreaking Lady Whistledown reveal

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Bridgeton season two

Claudia Jessie may be 32 years old, but the world knows her best as 17-year-old Eloise, the fifth eldest sister of the central family on Netflix. bridgerton, “I’ve got the face of a haunted kid,” she laughs. “I got recognized for Lemsip the other day. Obviously, I’m not old enough to get a cold.” Two years after getting the role, Jesse has decided to take her teenage casting as a compliment and is happy with the opportunities a young character can provide.” “I want to play Eloise as long as I can.” They’ll let me go,” she says.

Recalling Jesse’s “third, bleakest lockdown ever” on Christmas Day 2020, arriving on the streaming service, bridgerton was an instant hit. It follows aristocratic families…