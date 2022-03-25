Claudia Jessie on Eloise’s Surprising Romance in ‘Bridgerton’ Season Two

This is a very mild example of feeling gratitude, but I read that you cried when you tried on some clothes this season because you were so happy with them?

Yes I did. Episode two had a costume in season two. It’s so incredibly delicate and beautiful that I cried. I couldn’t believe I had the privilege of wearing this. It was so beautiful. It’s a huge place where they make all the costumes and where there are fittings, so he said, “Do you want to walk around and see the people making it, and you can say thank you?” I was like, “Yeah, PleaseI was turning around, “Thank you so much,” and crying everyone out. Because I can’t believe how lucky I am to have got a chance to wear this. They are very skilled, hardworking people.. ..