Claudia Jessie On The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Finale, Eloise and Penelope’s Fight, and Season 3

Spoiler ahead.

Perhaps the relationship between Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jesse) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) doesn’t get the marquee billing of its steamier counterparts, but if bridgerton What the season 2 finale proved, however, is that the two know how to handle a satisfyingly stinging break-up. Even if one such is platonic.

Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) unexpectedly discovers his heart’s desire in the latest chapter of the grand Shondaland period drama: Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the older sister of his fiancé Edwina Sharma (Charita Chandran). It turns out to be strange, of course, though perhaps not quite as strange as the revelation to come: As we know from Season 1, Penelope is secretly moonlighting as the infamous…