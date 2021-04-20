LATEST

Clay Collard full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Clay Collard full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Clay Collard could have eyes on him as he fights in the primary occasion of PFL 1.

His opponent is none aside from former UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis.

Collard, who can also be an expert boxer, has been dedicating his time totally to MMA these days and he requested for both Pettis or the reigning back-to-back PFL light-weight champion Natan Schulte to kick off the 2021 season.

Collard is conscious of Pettis and every thing he achieved in his UFC days, however he is aware of that if Pettis desires to make a reputation for himself within the PFL, then Pettis has to get by way of him first.

Clay Collard (left) land a punch throughout a battle in 2018.

You’ll be able to hear every thing Collard needed to say about his upcoming matchup with Pettis by watching the video above from PFL 1 media day, which MyMMANews was aside of together with different media shops.

A full checklist of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Predominant Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)
Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)
Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)
Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)
Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)
Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)
Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)
Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)

