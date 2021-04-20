Clay Collard full PFL 1 Media Day Press Conference

Clay Collard could have eyes on him as he fights in the primary occasion of PFL 1.

His opponent is none aside from former UFC light-weight champion Anthony Pettis.

Collard, who can also be an expert boxer, has been dedicating his time totally to MMA these days and he requested for both Pettis or the reigning back-to-back PFL light-weight champion Natan Schulte to kick off the 2021 season.

Collard is conscious of Pettis and every thing he achieved in his UFC days, however he is aware of that if Pettis desires to make a reputation for himself within the PFL, then Pettis has to get by way of him first.

Collard is aware of Pettis and everything he achieved in his UFC days, but he knows that if Pettis wants to make a name for himself in the PFL, then Pettis has to get through him first.

A full checklist of the fights going down on Friday’s PFL card are listed under:

Predominant Card (ESPN2, 9 p.m. ET)

Anthony Pettis (24-10) vs. Clay Collard (14-6)

Natan Schulte (20-3-1) vs. Marcin Held (22-7)

Movlid Khaybulaev (14-1-1) vs. Jason Soares (14-0)

Lance Palmer (22-3) vs. Bubba Jenkins (11-3)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Alex Martinez (1-0) vs. Loik Radzhabov (13-2-1)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-5) vs. Joilton Lutterbach (34-8)

Akhmed Aliev (19-6) Mikhail Odintsov (0-0)

Tyler Diamond (10-1) vs. Sung Bin Jo (9-1)

Brendan Loughnane (19-3) vs. Sheymon Moraes (11-4)