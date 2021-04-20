Clay Collard on PFL main event vs Anthony Pettis

Clay Collard takes on Anthony Pettis along with PFL’s 2021 season kickoff on Friday, April twenty third. The light-weight foremost occasion emanates from Ocean On line casino Resort in Atlantic Metropolis, New Jersey.

Beneath are excerpts from my dialog with Cassius Clay Collard who returns to the MMA ranks after notable successes within the boxing world.

Collard vs Pettis

Coaching forward of this PFL combat and crossing again over to MMA after a number of boxing bouts

“My objective has been this match since 2019 once I signed. So I’ve been targeted on this match and preparing for this. They did cancel for the 12 months in order that’s why I went to Boxing. However I’ve achieved nothing however prepare for this match. So I’m excited to get again to blended martial arts and get a giant combat on the primary card.”

The canceled season however competing underneath the Prime Rank banner in boxing throughout PFL’s dormancy

“I used to be very fortunate and blessed to have the ability to combat as a lot as I’ve the previous 12 months. And I feel it’s simply stored me prepared. Stored me transferring and grooving, you already know, to get this combat on the twenty-third.”

Ideas on the Anthony Pettis matchup

“That was one thing I used to be nearly hoping for. I needed Anthony or the champ proper off the bat. I used to be talking it into existence and it occurred.”

Clay Collard

Clay Collard not testing past a white belt in jiu-jitsu

“I’m gonna be a white belt until I die. As a result of I take a white belt method… I wish to say I’m an actual soiled white belt. Get that factor so soiled that it turns black. Finally, I’d take a look at who is aware of. However yeah I’m a grimy white belt child, let’s go.”

Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis

How he would allocate the million {dollars} if he will get the best final result within the match

“I’m attempting to get the yard my canine deserves. That’s the plan… I’ve already began a gymnasium round Idaho the place I’ve been staying. Put money into that enterprise and persevering with to develop fight sports activities.”

Jobs he has had through the years concurrent with competing in MMA

“I used to be a lifeguard. Labored at a automobile wash. I labored at a rustic retailer referred to as IFA. Labored promoting web, I labored at fairgrounds. I’ll shovel your driveway for 20 bucks, man. Yeah, simply no matter man. Simply obtained to maintain the prepare rolling by some means.”

Parting ideas for Clay Collard

“Whoever’s listening, don’t overlook to smile. God bless.”

