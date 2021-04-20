LATEST

Clay Collard on PFL main event vs Anthony Pettis

Avatar
By
Posted on
Clay Collard

Clay Collard takes on Anthony Pettis along with PFL’s 2021 season kickoff on Friday, April twenty third. The light-weight foremost occasion emanates from Ocean On line casino Resort in Atlantic Metropolis, New Jersey.

Beneath are excerpts from my dialog with Cassius Clay Collard who returns to the MMA ranks after notable successes within the boxing world.

Contents hide
1 Collard vs Pettis
2 Clay Collard
3 Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis
4 Proceed Studying

Collard vs Pettis

Coaching forward of this PFL combat and crossing again over to MMA after a number of boxing bouts

“My objective has been this match since 2019 once I signed. So I’ve been targeted on this match and preparing for this. They did cancel for the 12 months in order that’s why I went to Boxing. However I’ve achieved nothing however prepare for this match. So I’m excited to get again to blended martial arts and get a giant combat on the primary card.”

The canceled season however competing underneath the Prime Rank banner in boxing throughout PFL’s dormancy

“I used to be very fortunate and blessed to have the ability to combat as a lot as I’ve the previous 12 months. And I feel it’s simply stored me prepared. Stored me transferring and grooving, you already know, to get this combat on the twenty-third.”

Ideas on the Anthony Pettis matchup

“That was one thing I used to be nearly hoping for. I needed Anthony or the champ proper off the bat. I used to be talking it into existence and it occurred.”

Clay Collard

Clay Collard not testing past a white belt in jiu-jitsu

“I’m gonna be a white belt until I die. As a result of I take a white belt method… I wish to say I’m an actual soiled white belt. Get that factor so soiled that it turns black. Finally, I’d take a look at who is aware of. However yeah I’m a grimy white belt child, let’s go.”

Clay Collard vs Anthony Pettis

How he would allocate the million {dollars} if he will get the best final result within the match

“I’m attempting to get the yard my canine deserves. That’s the plan… I’ve already began a gymnasium round Idaho the place I’ve been staying. Put money into that enterprise and persevering with to develop fight sports activities.”

Jobs he has had through the years concurrent with competing in MMA

“I used to be a lifeguard. Labored at a automobile wash. I labored at a rustic retailer referred to as IFA. Labored promoting web, I labored at fairgrounds. I’ll shovel your driveway for 20 bucks, man. Yeah, simply no matter man. Simply obtained to maintain the prepare rolling by some means.”

Parting ideas for Clay Collard

“Whoever’s listening, don’t overlook to smile. God bless.”

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA speak exhibits Lights Out and Pure Battle Radio with featured company like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have achieved play by play commentary on dwell pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve offered written, audio, and video content material protecting a few of the largest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure persona for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work could be discovered within the USA At present Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
34
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
33
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
30
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
28
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
27
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top