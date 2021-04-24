Clay Collard Upsets Former WEC & UFC Champ Anthony Pettis At PFL 1

The Skilled Fighters League, or higher referred to as PFL, returns for the primary time in over a yr tonight, April 23, for PFL 1 – 2021. Tonight’s occasion showcases their featherweight and light-weight divisions, with returning champions Natan Schulte and Lance Palmer combating on the principle card.

Headlining tonight’s occasion will probably be former WEC & UFC light-weight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis, who faces fellow UFC veteran and former skilled boxer Clay Collard in the principle occasion of the night.

Pettis began out his profession making it to 18-2 as an expert, having received the WEC light-weight championship within the final ever WEC combat, and turning into a two-time UFC light-weight champion with title profitable and defending efforts over multiple-time world champions.

Nevertheless, he’s gone 6-8 since then, however is on a two-fight win streak coming in, having gone 2-1 in 2020.

Collard however hasn’t had a combined martial arts combat since April of 2019, the identical period of time Pettis has fought 4 occasions in. He did nonetheless spend that point boxing as an expert, even beating a pair touted prospects in these 16 bouts.

Proceed studying to see how this light-weight essential occasion went down:

Official End result: Clay Collard def. Anthony Pettis by way of unanimous determination (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

Spherical 1

Collard is doing an amazing job urgent ahead together with his heavy combos, whereas Pettis is doing an excellent job of evading these strikes for probably the most half. Pettis is getting his kicks of all types going early, and his counter punches are additionally wanting extremely sharp.

Pettis could have misplaced this spherical for ending up on his again twice from slipping nonetheless.

Spherical 2

After an excellent first two minutes of selecting Collard’s lead calf aside, Pettis will get swarmed and dropped with a nasty shovel hook to the physique. He finally will get up, solely to proceed taking extra punishment.

Collard drops Pettis once more with a lovely punch and swarms him on the bottom as soon as once more. It was very near being stopped at a number of factors all through spherical two, this was a simple 10-8 spherical.

Spherical 3

Pettis is doing a greater job preserving his distance early on in spherical three, however continues to be being pieced up by Collard.

The previous champion isn’t wanting unhealthy tonight, he’s having some large moments, like touchdown a lovely spinning-back-fist halfway by way of the spherical, it simply seems the moments Collard is having are larger.

Pettis lands a vicious head kick with a couple of minute left within the spherical and drops Collard badly, earlier than touchdown a thunderous flying knee. It wasn’t fairly sufficient to get the end although, unlucky for Pettis.

We are going to say one factor, this combat may have both gone to Collard 29-27, or been a draw 28-28, however to attain it 29-28, making spherical two a 10-9 for Collard is simply uneducated.

Brady Briggs

I grew to become a fan of fight sports activities once I was 12 years previous. I used to be scrolling by way of the channels and landed upon versus, the place WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night time. That’s the primary combat I noticed, and the combat that bought me hooked on the game. Since then, the game has grown so quickly, and my purpose is to enlighten everybody on what’s occurring within the sport right now.