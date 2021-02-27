(Claymore) 6 Best Opelia Quotes | Periodic

Best ophelia quotes:

2- “This is indeed transgressive … I despise people like you, who have risked their lives for some glorious, hopeless cause.”

2- “[Last words] Very good. you win. I hand over everything to you as promised. After all I can’t do anything at this point anyway. Man, this really makes me angry. I really hate people who put their lives in line like you. Now finish me off quickly. If you do not hurry, I will uplift again. Since you’ll be fighting with me, I wouldn’t stand for it if you lose, understand?

3- “The idea that you cannot die yet because you still have something to protect… is a foolish illusion of the weak.

4- It is called “Rippling Sword”. “Rippling Ophelia” … great name, don’t you think? But it is not yet very well known. Because most people who have seen it are dead.

5- “Truth! How wonderful! You two are just amazing. Which one of you should i kill? Which of you would be more fun to watch as you play in agony?

6- “Don’t you think it’s beautiful?” That lush red that spreads only to the place where the body is injured. May I paint you in that lovely red color … little boy?

