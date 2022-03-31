Clayton Keller injury update: Coyotes out for season after scary crash on board

Clayton Keller will be ruled out of the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season after sustaining a leg injury during a Coyotes game against the Sharks on Wednesday.

The Coyotes forward tweeted an update Thursday morning, confirming he was done for the year and is still in the hospital.

Want to thank my teammates, fans and medical personnel for the love and support last night! Unfortunately for me the season is over, but I am resting comfortably in the hospital in good spirits. I will be back better than ever for the first day of next season!!!! — Clayton Keller (@claytonkeller37) 31 March 2022

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards after losing his leg and went awkwardly into a wall. He was down on the ice and had to be pulled over.