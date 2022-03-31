Clayton Keller injury update: Coyotes out for season after scary crash on board

Clayton Keller will be ruled out of the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season after sustaining a leg injury during a Coyotes game against the Sharks on Wednesday.

The Coyotes forward tweeted an update Thursday morning, confirming he was done for the year and is still in the hospital.

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards after losing his leg and went awkwardly into a wall. He was down on the ice and had to be pulled over.


