Cleanup of deadly Pennsylvania pileup keeps interstates closed

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – A section of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania remained closed on Tuesday, a day after at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and caused a crash. collided with another. Snow.

Interstate 81 North remained closed early Tuesday following debris on Monday morning amid low visibility, involving 40 to 60 vehicles.