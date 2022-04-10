Clermont Foot vs. Paris Saint-Germain – Football Match Report – April 10, 2022

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were on fire on Saturday as both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain hammered Clermont Foot 6-1 away to move a step closer to the Ligue 1 title.

Mbappe, who scored two and set up two last weekend against Lorient, struck both sides of the interval, just like Neymar, to take his league season tally to 20 and put PSG on 71 points from 31 games. They are 15 points ahead of second-placed Stade Rennais.

Clermont, who reduced the arrears through Jodel Dossou, are 17th on 28 points after their fifth defeat in a row.

Rennes are ahead of Marseille on goal difference, after holding off Stade de Reims’s late challenge in a 3-2 away win earlier on Saturday.

In Clermont, PSG overcame mediocre first half to…