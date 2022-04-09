Clermont-PSG (1-6): Mbappe and Neymar, three kids from Paris, were on cloud ninth

Necessary :
- The still more solid leader of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, took a walk on the lawn of Clermont (1-6) this Saturday evening in Ligue 1’s match on Day 31.
- Finished in the Champions League, PSG have only one championship to play until the end of the season. The Capitals club now have fifteen points ahead of Rennes and OM, whom they are challenging next Sunday.
- Kylian Mbappe was still unbelievable (triple, assist). Neymar (triple, one assist) and Lionel Messi (triple of assist) were also terrific.
End of match. on the clouds.
End of match. Completely invincible against the overwhelmed Clermontois, especially…
