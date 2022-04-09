Clermont-PSG (1-6): Messi-Neymar-Mbappe, Wizards rejoice

In the absence of being able to claim the past, MNM still has a future. Well, it might be short, and leave an unfinished taste if Mbappe leaves PSG this summer. But in what he showed against Clermont this Saturday evening, the aggressive collaboration between Messi, Neymar and Mbappe played a breathtaking score at the same time as it caused some remorse in the ranks of Paris’ followers.

Why haven’t we seen this compromise, this desire, and ultimately this efficiency, more often and earlier in the season? In the wake of what he had already prepared last weekend against Lorient (5-1), the three stars of the Paris attack quickly cut the Auvergne defense specialist on guilty leniency.