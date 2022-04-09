Clermont vs. PSG live score, updates, highlights & lineups from Ligue 1 match

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar are all expected to feature for Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 fixture against Clermont.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team hold a 12-point lead at the top of the France’s Ligue 1, but have won just three of their last six league fixtures with PSG suffering from poor form following their Champions League exit to Real Madrid last month.

Nonetheless, PSG are edging closer to reclaiming the Ligue 1 title after losing out to Lille last season with the capital club entering this match on the back of an emphatic 5-1 win over Lorient.

PSG have lost their last three away matches in Ligue 1 and so Clermont, who need points to boost their chances of avoiding relegation, might fancy their chances of a result.

