Cleveland Baseball Insider’s 2022 Top 50 Parents’ Prospects: No. 1-10

Cleveland Guardian Minor League Spring Training is well underway in Goodyear, Arizona, so there’s no better time to bring you Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ top 50 prospects for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Guardians are widely considered to have one of the deepest farming systems in all of baseball. So deep, in fact, that it was very difficult to narrow the list down to just 50 players, I think that could have an impact on the MLB level. The list of players possibly over 75 could have easily been exhausted.

I am implementing Fangraphs future value The grading scale that you will be able to find under each player video. Future Value is a grade on a scale of 20-80 that maps the estimated annual war production during…