“Cleveland Browns gave me Contract Extension at 1-23”: Hue Jackson reveals details secret contract extension in the middle of 0-16 season. | The SportsRush

Hue Jackson recently appeared on “The Really Big Show” and pull the curtain on a lot of details during the infamous 0-16 season. Jackson revealed that Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam gave him a contract extension in the middle of the 0-16 season.

Hue Jackson in the midst of writing a book about his career as the Browns Head Coach. During his time in Cleveland, Jackson went a horrific 3-36-1 in his 2 and a half seasons. He said the book will be out later this year, and he declined to reveal the title. He was fired after starting out 2-5-1 in 2018 in the midst of what he describes as a teardown of the roster that was never revealed to him beforehand.

Hue Jackson now saying he had a super secret contract extension from the Browns after he was 1-23 which was covered up. pic.twitter.com/5yd5Sqcm3G — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 29, 2021

Hue Jackson as an NFL offensive coordinator/playcaller:

2003 Washington… 5-11

2007 Atlanta… 4-12

2010 Raiders… 8-8

2011 Raiders… 8-8*

2014 Bengals… 10-5-1 (lost in Wild Card)

2015 Bengals… 12-4 (lost in Wild Card)

2016 Browns… 1-15*

2017 Browns… 0-16*

*head coach — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 22, 2018

Hue Jackson believes he was lied to by the ownership

“There’s no doubt I was lied to by ownership and leadership of the team,’’ Jackson said. “They were going to be football plus analytics, but it was football vs. analytics.’’

He added, “I think I became the fall guy because that was the narrative…the truth needs to come out…for other minority coaches. They need to know the pitfalls out there. My story has affected some of their futures.’’

Hue Jackson also spoke about the Browns not executing the trade for Bengals QB A.J. McCarron. “I stood there when Jimmy (Haslam) said ‘get it done…The owner said to do this and the paperwork didn’t get done. I know the paperwork went from Sashi (Brown) to Chris Cooper and didn’t get done.”

He lamented hiring Todd Haley as offensive coordinator in 2018, with whom he clashed from the start. Both were fired after the 2-5-1 start.

“I think it was the biggest mistake I ever made…that was a bad marriage,’’ he said. “I never should have done that.”

Baker Mayfield is changing life for Browns fans. Ever since Hue Jackson vs Todd Haley was eliminated, he has taken it up to a whole ‘nother level. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 16, 2018

Jackson didn’t reveal a lot of details about his book but revealed that he plans to address a variety of different topics and issues.

Also Read: “Antonio Brown To Follow…Sammy Watkins To The Baltimore Ravens?”: Antonio Brown To The Ravens? Skip Bayless Believes Bucs WR May Join Lamar Jackson & Co.