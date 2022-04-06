Cleveland Cavaliers locked in play-in field, lost to Orlando Magic

Orlando, Fla. – The Cavaliers handed one of the NBA’s most aggressively challenged teams 120 points on Tuesday night and suffered a defeat that locked them in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brzedekis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cavaliers 120-115 to close a six-game losing streak.

“It was a game that clearly had a lot of impact and we just dropped out of competition,” said Kevin Love, who had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Cavs. “We definitely need a better effort than tonight. We look at their record, and who they get out, that decides how we play.”

Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic, who shot 50.5% off the field after finishing 28th in the game…