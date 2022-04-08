Cleveland Guardian Score vs Kansas City Royals Update

The Guardians dropped the first game under their new team’s name on Thursday, beating the Kansas City Royals 3-1.

Bobby Witt Jr., one of the game’s top prospects, who made it to the Royals’ opening roster, broke the deadlock 1-1 with an RBI double to Tristan McKenzie in the eighth inning. Witt then scored a single from Andrew Benintendi to extend the Royals’ lead to 3-1.

The Guardians brought a potential go-ahead run to the plate after ninth-placed Steven Cowan, who also had two walks, swung into the right field for his first career hit in the major leagues. He was followed by Andres Jiménez, who also hit a single from the right to put the runners on the corners with two outs.

Scott Barlow dismisses Miles Straw to end the game.

Ace Shane Bieber conceded one run and scored four runs in 4⅔ innings. He threw…