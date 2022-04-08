Cleveland Guardians’ first opening day roster heralds new era

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) — The Cleveland Guardians take the field for the first opening day of the new era with a roster full of new names.

The Guardians began the season against the Royals in Kansas City on April 7 at 4:10 pm.

Thanks to the 99-day MLB lockdown, teams are allowed 28 players on the opening day roster from May 1.

That number jumps to 29 for doubleheaders, but there’s no slate for parents until June 28.

Once May 2 arrives, the roster will be trimmed to the traditional 26.

MLB puts no limit on how many pitchers a team can carry on an expanded 28-player roster due to the shorter Spring Training.

The number of starting pitchers this season is the same as last for Guardians, but the club added another…