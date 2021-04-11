LATEST

Cleveland Indians club five HRs in rout of Detroit Tigers

Cleveland Indians club five HRs in rout of Detroit Tigers

Apr 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez (55) celebrates his two-run home run with first baseman Yu Chang (2) in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Luplow homered, doubled and drove in five runs and the visiting Cleveland Indians slugged their way to an 11-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Indians clubbed five home runs, including Franmil Reyes’ third in two games. Roberto Perez hit a two-run homer and scored four runs, Andres Gimenez also had a two-run shot, and Cesar Hernandez added a solo blast among three hits.

Aaron Civale (2-0) recorded his second victory over Detroit in as many starts this season, limiting the Tigers to one run on three hits with six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Robbie Grossman hit his first homer of the season and Jeimer Candelario added a two-run, ninth-inning blast for Detroit, which has lost five of its last six games. Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (0-1) allowed six runs on five hits in four innings.

The Indians had a threat in the first when Hernandez doubled and Jose Ramirez walked, but Skubal retired the next two batters.

Skubal didn’t get off unscathed in the second after walking Yu Chang with one out. Perez drilled his second homer of the season over the left-centerfield wall.

Hernandez ripped his first homer this season over the left-field fence to lead off the bottom of the third.

Cleveland extended its advantage to 6-0 in the fourth inning. Chang doubled with one out and Perez walked. Gimenez struck out but Luplow followed with his blast over the center field wall that was estimated at 432 feet.

Luplow’s second big hit of the night came off Bryan Garcia in the 6th. With two out, Garcia got himself in trouble by walking Perez and Gimenez. After a wild pitch, Luplow drilled a 2-2 pitch to left for a two-run double.

Grossman ended Civale’s shutout bid with a leadoff homer in the seventh over the right-centerfield fence.

Reyes hit his solo shot to the opposite field off Tyler Alexander in the bottom of the inning for a 9-1 Cleveland lead.

Gimenez lofted a two-run shot off Alexander in the eighth.

–Field Level Media

