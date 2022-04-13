Climate change activists park trucks in lanes

Climate change protesters parked a truck on the Sydney Harbor Bridge and climbed it on Wednesday morning, causing panic among commuters.

NSW Police arrived at the scene and have since managed to clear the protesters. All the lanes of the bridge are now open.

Activists live-streaming the protest parked the white truck in a southbound lane on the left side of the bridge, which leads to downtown and the eastern suburbs.

In the live stream, two activists can be seen lighting a fire on top of the truck, while others said they had glued themselves to the road.