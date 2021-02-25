ENTERTAINMENT

Climax Movie (2021) | Rajendra Prasad | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Climax is an upcoming Telugu film featuring Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Sri Reddy, And Prithvi in ​​the lead characters. Directed by Bhavani Shankar, the film was directed by P Rajeshwar Reddy. Legendary actor Rajendra Prasad will be seen as a flamboyant billionaire Vijay Modi, who lives a luxurious life with beautiful girls in his service. The film is expected to be released in theaters on 27 February 2021.

Climax movie full details

The director Bhavani Shankar’s
Producers P Rajeshwar Reddy
The script Bhavani Shankar’s
The style Action drama
story Bhavani Shankar’s
cast Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Mr. Reddy,
music Rajesh S
The cinematographer Still to be updated
Editor Basava
Construction organization Capas Film Production House
Release date 2021
Language: Hindi Telugu

Climax cast

Here is the complete cast list of the upcoming Tamil film Climax,

  • Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad
  • Sasha Singh
  • Sri Reddy
  • Earth

Climax trailer

Watch the interesting trailer video of Rajendra Prasad’s climax film,

