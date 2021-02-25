Climax Movie (2021) | Rajendra Prasad | Cast | Trailer | Songs | Release date

Climax is an upcoming Telugu film featuring Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Sri Reddy, And Prithvi in the lead characters. Directed by Bhavani Shankar, the film was directed by P Rajeshwar Reddy. Legendary actor Rajendra Prasad will be seen as a flamboyant billionaire Vijay Modi, who lives a luxurious life with beautiful girls in his service. The film is expected to be released in theaters on 27 February 2021.
Climax movie full details
|The director
|Bhavani Shankar’s
|Producers
|P Rajeshwar Reddy
|The script
|Bhavani Shankar’s
|The style
|Action drama
|story
|Bhavani Shankar’s
|cast
|Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad, Sasha Singh, Mr. Reddy,
|music
|Rajesh S
|The cinematographer
|Still to be updated
|Editor
|Basava
|Construction organization
|Capas Film Production House
|Release date
|2021
|Language: Hindi
|Telugu
Climax cast
Here is the complete cast list of the upcoming Tamil film Climax,
- Dr. GB Rajendra Prasad
- Sasha Singh
- Sri Reddy
- Earth
Climax trailer
Watch the interesting trailer video of Rajendra Prasad’s climax film,
