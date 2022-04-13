Clippers collapse in fourth quarter, losing to Timberwolves in first play-in game

Tuesday was a night of forgetfulness in Carl-Anthony Town. Against the Los Angeles Clippers in 24:17, he was placed for 11 points on a 3-of-11 shooting from the field and, at the start of the fourth quarter, he was kicked out of the game with six individual fouls.

One expected the Clippers to run away from the game after that, but the Timberwolves actually picked up the intensity in Kat’s absence. The Clippers tried their best to match that intensity, but ultimately lost 109–104 in the goal center. they will now play whoever wins between San Antonio Spurs And New Orleans Pelicans In another play-in game on Thursday.

The easiest thing to do would be if the Clippers ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves were overwhelmed by the home court…