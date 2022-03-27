Clocks change 2022: Mother’s fury as clocks move forward on Mother’s Day UK | News

Tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, the clocks will be one hour ahead of 1 a.m. That change has happened, unfortunately, with Mother’s Day—a day when moms across the country should enjoy a little more — no less — comfort.
Many Britons have taken to social media to express their “outrage”.
Alison McCallum angrily said in a post on Twitter: “Even if moms think they can hide in a wee extra hour, it really isn’t.”
JT described the clocks as a “drastic gift” on Mother’s Day.
Drumm100 added: “Mother’s Day and the clocks ahead couldn’t be worse.”
Geta Gripp~Heather~ joked: “Time moves forward an hour on Mother’s Day!
“Dads have a full 24 hours… But moms only have 23 hours?”
He asked: “How did we let this happen…