Clocks change 2022: Mother’s fury as clocks move forward on Mother’s Day UK | News

Tomorrow, Sunday, March 27, the clocks will be one hour ahead of 1 a.m. That change has happened, unfortunately, with Mother’s Day—a day when moms across the country should enjoy a little more — no less — comfort.

Many Britons have taken to social media to express their “outrage”.

Alison McCallum angrily said in a post on Twitter: “Even if moms think they can hide in a wee extra hour, it really isn’t.”

JT described the clocks as a “drastic gift” on Mother’s Day.

Drumm100 added: “Mother’s Day and the clocks ahead couldn’t be worse.”