Clocks change 2022: Warning as hour change can spark deadly emergencies – how to protect | UK | News

This weekend marks the start of British Summer and the clocks will move forward one hour on Sunday. However, the change in timing means an earlier start to the working day. An expert has warned that the time shift could lead to an increase in fatal emergencies.

The sleep specialist said there is data to suggest that heart attacks, strokes and episodes or irregular heartbeats are more likely to occur after timing changes.

The danger associated with time shifts has been described by the American Heart Association and documented in research.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Girardin Jean-Louis, a sleep specialist at the University of Florida’s Miami Miller School of Medicine, said: “Changes in timing put people at risk for certain types of cardiovascular events.”

A study published in 2015 …