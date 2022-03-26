Clocks go forward this weekend

The ‘spring forward, fall back’ murmur to itself when you try to remember how to turn the dial is the limit of the average person’s knowledge of biennial clock changes.

But why do we desperately try to remember to change our clocks twice a year? Does this happen worldwide? And who was the first to come up with this idea?

When do the clocks change in Ireland in 2022?

Daylight Saving Time will start in Ireland (go forward one hour) 01:00 Sunday, March 27, 2022 and will end (going back an hour) at 02:00 on Sunday, 30 October 2022.

Do watches change anywhere else?

Under EU law, clocks in all member states go back one hour on the last Sunday of October and advance on the last Sunday of March.

In the US (bar states of Arizona and Hawaii) and Canada, DST…