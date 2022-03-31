Clouds spoiled the Northern Lights in Massachusetts, but a livestream from North Dakota still gives a glimpse of the event

Neither luck nor light shone in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, as residents of the state hoped to catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis, their hopes dashed by incessant cloud cover.

The aurorae, or Northern Lights in New England’s skies likely to be illuminated by the Northern Lights, passed through a geomagnetic storm triggered by a solar eruption late Wednesday, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

But for the most part, clouds covered the area on Wednesday night and were expected to remain overhead on Friday, said Michael Sempa, a National Weather Service meteorologist based out of Portland, Maine.

Despite the handicap, Sempa said that workers at the weather agency’s Grey, Maine office were still able to see the Northern Lights via a live stream…